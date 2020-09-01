Fortnite Adds Black Panther "Panther’s Prowl" Location

✖

Fortnite now has a Black Panther point of interest in Season 4 as part of its Marvel-themed crossover season. The notable location is called “Panther’s Prowl,” and it features a large statue of a black panther atop a massive yellow and black pedestal. Panther’s Prowl was apparently added during an update released on Tuesday, and while it’s likely it was always part of the plans for the Marvel season, it’s been received a bit differently than it would’ve been before following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Like other parts of the Fortnite season released throughout different updates, this point of interest was leaked not long before it was added. The video below shows a wide view of the location while zooming in on some of its details like the designs engraved into the base of the monument.

The Panther Monument LEAKED in-game pic.twitter.com/uEFkzmAvzQ — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 1, 2020

Since the arrival of the monument, players have been visiting it to pay their respects and take photos of them in their Marvel costumes near the structure. Seeing how the point of interest was only added just recently, we can likely expect to see more of these as more players realize the statue is there. You can find the statue yourself near Misty Meadows.

Aside from seeing the statue in Fortnite, there’s reason to believe we’ll see more Black Panther references at some point during the season. Separate leaks have revealed audio files that are said to connect to abilities sported by a Black Panther skin. The abilities are called “Kinetic Absorption” and “Whirlwind Blast,” and the first of those is supposedly an ability that allows the user to absorb damage before reflecting it back at enemies through an explosion. Other Marvel characters’ items and skins have already been confirmed for the season with special powers attached to them like Groot’s Bramble Shield, so this may be one of those items instead of a normal cosmetic players can purchase. Plenty of Marvel skins have already been revealed with more to come in Season 4, so seeing a Black Panther skin release at some point this season does seem likely.

No additional Black Panther content has been confirmed yet for Fortnite, so for now, players can head to the Panther’s Prowl location to see the monument to the hero.

