Fortnite’s Blitz Showdown Contest Ends Soon

Fortnite’s Blitz Showdown contest will soon come to an end tomorrow which means that players have just one more day to work towards better placements and prizes.

The Limited Time Mode called Blitz Showdown was announced recently and went live just a few days ago. This new competitive mode follows the start and finish of the first Solo Showdown that offered players a similar chance to compete for big V-Bucks prizes Compared to past Blitz games, Epic Games said that Blitz Showdown is going to move even quicker as players play against others for the top prize of 20,000 V-Bucks.

Blitz is back again, drop in and race the storm! pic.twitter.com/H97n20eEZT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 30, 2018

“Blitz Showdown picks up on the pace and speed. Circles will be faster, combat more rapid, and eliminations now factor into the final scores,” Epic Games’ Blitz Showdown announcement said. “After 25 games, you will be scored based on each match’s placement and eliminations. And we’ll be rewarding 100 players this time per server region! (NAE and NAW will be counted as one server region.)”

With the contest kicking off on June 1, Epic Games said during the announcement that it’d be ending on June 4 at 10 a.m. ET. That means that in less than 24 hours, the contest will end and the placements will be locked in as players look forward to their rewards.

Epic Games also outlined exactly what these rewards are with the top 100 players getting rewarded for their efforts. The lowest prize you can get is 7,500 V-Bucks, an amount that’s still nothing to scoff at and will help your purchase more than a few items from the in-game store.

1st Place: 20,000 V-bucks

2nd – 5th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

6th – 100th Place: 7,500 V-bucks

If you want to see how you and everyone else fared for the duration of the event, you can check back with the announcement page linked above when the Blitz Showdown event ends. Epic Games said that the results of the player standings during the event would be listed on that page to show who the top players were.

As for the future of these competitive events, Epic Games added that you can expect more Showdown matches in the future with several possibilities being explored.

“Expect ‘Showdown’ Limited Time Modes to serve as a test of your survival talent. We’ll continue to make adjustments to future Showdown matches. Additionally, we’re looking to grow opportunities for all types of players to challenge their skills in their own way. We’ll be exploring different Showdown formats on a regular basis in the future.”