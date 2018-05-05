Fortnite Blockbuster Challenge 2 Reward Leaked

Fortnite Season 4 continues to kill it with players still finding interesting easter eggs littered throughout the recently altered map. Now that the meteors have come and gone, it’s time to look towards what’s next and what’s next looks pretty darn spiffy.

Earlier today we revealed a leak that showed us Battle Pass owners have to look forward to with Week 2’s challenges. Taking that a step further, we know now what the reward for doing the Blockbuster challenge is and … yes, yes to all of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Above is the datamined game asset that had been found when digging around the game’s files. The loading screen above is very telling with Omega escaping the prison area amidst the meteor shower chaos. The fact that Omega is fully upgradeable, as seen here in this datamined footage, makes this particular loading screen a bit more fascinating with him being such a focus.

According to the original poster, this loading screen is titled “At last, I am free” with the following description, “I will reclaim my power. I will gather my allies. I will have my vengeance.” A few fellow players decided to join in on the action and the theories went flying. Most are speculating that it was Omega behind the explosion featured on the loading screen reward for the first Blockbuster challenge. Seeing the narrative begin to piece itself together is thrilling, and it makes us wonder what else Epic Games has up their sleeve.

There was another key detail that another user spotted, noting the A4, B4, B3, A3 sequence written upon the wall. If looking at this from a coordination standpoint, this could very well be the location of some serious loot – like the treasure maps.

One this is for sure, this new season has only just begun and already there are amazingly intricate theories and discoveries to uncover. Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.