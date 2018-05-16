Fortnite Blockbuster: How To Find the Hidden Battle Star

If you were looking for a little motivation for completing the Week 3 challenges in Fortnite, maybe the second Blockbuster challenge will sway that motivation! Especially since each entry into the Blockbuster saga seems to reveal key parts of a much bigger picture. With the latest update in Fortnite now live, things are about to get juicy!

First and foremost before diving in for that free Battle Star, you need to have completed all of week 3’s challenges. This is the motivation needed to get cracking and collect your loot. Below are the challenges waiting to be completed:

Watch a Match Replay – 5 stars

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents – 5 stars

Search Chests in Lonely Lodge – 5 stars

Search Rubber Duckies – 5 stars

Follow the treasure map found in Salty Springs (HARD) – 10 stars

Sniper Rifle Eliminations (HARD) – 10 stars

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (HARD) – 10 stars

Revive players – 5 Stars

Once that’s out of the way, it’s time to get started on the free additional unlock to get an exclusive surprise. It’s fairly easy to get, simply locate the hill to the south-west of Fatal Fields. The star itself is hard to miss, simply walk up to it in order to interact, and collect it for yourself.

The challenge week 4 loading screen has also been revealed, seen above, and is just one more part to the bigger mystery that Epic Games has nestled into their online title.

In other Fortnite news, the latest patch is now live and brings with it a few new items, optimized gameplay, and tons more! You can see the FULL notes at this link, as well as a brief highlight below. Don’t forget to check out the incredible new outfits we’ve got coming our way, as evident in the most recent datamined items right here.

General Fixes:

Standard gamepad configuration has been renamed from ‘Standard’ to ‘Old School’.

Slightly increased the texture streaming pool on Xbox One to help prevent blurry textures from occurring.

Changed the button mapping for PS4 controllers on Mac to use the Touchpad instead of the Share button to open chat.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would be hidden on the loading screen for Windows + Mac players.

Fixed several causes of rubberbanding when toggling sprint and weapon targeting, which were caused by bugs within those abilities.

Fixed text labels being inconsistent on all controller layout screens.

Fixed the time spent in match text not updating properly for party members.

New Items

Added Epic and Legendary Burst Assault Rifles. Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Does 32 / 33 damage (Epic / Legendary). Uses Medium Ammo. Uses the same damage fall-off ranges as other Assault Rifles.

Added a new foraged item: Apples Consuming an Apple will grant 5 health (up to 100). Can uncommonly be found around certain trees throughout the map.



And tons more! Don’t miss out, and happy gaming!