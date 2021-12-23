Fortnite Leak Reveals Boba Fett Skin

The arrival of Boba Fett in Fortnite has been known about for quite some time, but what fans of the battle royale title have been waiting for is their first official look at the character. While a formal reveal has yet to be disclosed by those at developer Epic Games, a new leak has now shown off the look that Boba Fett will have when he comes to Fortnite in the next day.

Thanks to a new image seen in the tweet below, our first official look at Boba Fett in Fortnite has now been unveiled. Much as we anticipated, Boba dons the same look that he will feature in the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, which releases next week. The first image that we see of the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter sees him also using his jetpack to fly into the sky. “Just a simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him – available in the Item Shop now,” says Epic’s own description of the Boba Fett skin.

BOBA FETT SKIN REVEAL! (Releases on Friday)



"Just a simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him – available in the Item Shop now!" pic.twitter.com/xexbQSyxkI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 23, 2021

As of this writing, there are still a number of details related to this Boba Fett skin release in Fortnite that we don’t know about. Specifically, Epic Games hasn’t revealed what other accessories and items will be available for purchase in addition to the Boba skin itself. In all likelihood, Boba’s jetpack may also be available as a piece of Backbling, and he could also receive a unique Pickaxe of his own. Further details about these aspects of the skin’s release likely won’t be unveiled until the coming day, however.

For now, the one thing we know for certain is that Boba Fett will come to Fortnite tomorrow on December 24. His arrival in the Item Shop is slated to take place at 7:01pm EDT, meaning that you’ll be able to use him in-game over the course of your Christmas Eve night.

Are you planning to pick up this new Boba Fett Fortnite skin for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.