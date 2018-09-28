‘Fortnite’ Boob Physics Are an “Embarrassing Mistake,” Says Epic Games

Fortnite Season 6 is upon us, and it comes bearing gifts such as new pets, spooky new locations, and a ton of new cosmetic options. It also accidentally gave us janky boob physics, and a rep from Epic Games called it an “embarrassing mistake.”

The weird mishap became known to the company when Twitter user Agony posted the below clip of the animation in action:

Naturally, this is the Internet, so of course there were jokes a-plenty:

Of course there were plenty others but for the sake of at least a little dignity, we’ll just let you mosey on over to the thread yourself to how creative the Twitter community can actually be.

The new skin Calamity certainly has a unique style to her, but apparently it wasn’t one that was intentional. An Epic Games rep reached out to PC Gamer to mention that this was “embarrassing and unintended, we’re working on a fix as soon as possible.”

As far as actual Fortnite news goes, the latest season is live now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. We’ve already talked about the pets a little bit, there are tons of other features that have arrived as well! You can see the latest patch – and more – inside of our Fortnite Game Hub right here for the latest patch notes, theories, leaks, and everything else to satiate that battle royale craving!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”