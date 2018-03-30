Fortnite Team Announces New Boogiedown Contest

Get those boogie grenades ready, because Epic Games has just announced a brand new contest for Fortnite fans and it’s one you definitely won’t want to miss!

We’ve all been there … that moment when you just have some sick, sick dance moves but no one to share them with. Yeah, well … Epic Games gets it and they are giving fans all over the chance to share that talent with the world for a chance to in the game of Fortnite as a brand new emote!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The contest, seen in the #Boogiedown video above, starts right now so here’s what you need to know:

JUDGEMENT CRITERIA:

We will be judging each submission based on three different criteria.

FUN

Does your dance fit the playful personality of Fortnite?

ORIGINALITY

Is your dance original?

CREATIVITY

How unique and imaginative is your dance?

PRIZES

100 Winners, One Grand Prize. Will you claim Victory Royale?

ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE:

Your dance is created as an emote in Fortnite Battle Royale!

Exclusive IRL Boogie Bomb

10,000 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

FOUR (2-5) SECONDARY PRIZES:

Exclusive IRL Boogie Bomb

10,000 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

FIVE (6-10) TERTIARY PRIZES:

10,000 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

Twenty (11-30) Quaternary Prizes:

6,000 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

FORTY (31-70) QUINARY PRIZES:

2,500 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics (Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

THIRTY (71-100) SENARY PRIZES:

1,000 V-Bucks

Disco Cosmetics(Funk Ops, Sparkle Specialist, Disco Brawl, Disco Glider)

The contest is going on as we speak and is good until April 10th! Make sure not to miss out, because if you miss that deadline – those moves go into that boogie graveyard, and nobody wants that!

You can check out the full rules list here to make sure your entry is the danciest dance it can be. And while you’re busy brainstorming what dance is going to get you that Victory Royale, what would be your dream addition to the game as a new emote? Do you find yourself asking the question “What is love (baby don’t hurt me),” or are you hoping for something a little more refined? Sound off with your dream picks in the comment section below!