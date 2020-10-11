Fortnite Brings Back John Wick Skin

✖

Fortnite has announced that the John Wick Set has officially returned to the game. The set has previously been made available but, like John Wick himself, it seems that this one keeps coming back! Players can snag the Boogeyman Wrap, Gun Bag Back Bling, Simple Sledge Pickaxe and, most importantly, skins based on John Wick and the assassin Sofia. As of this writing, Epic Games has not announced how long the set will be available, so those that missed their opportunity last time around will want to grab it while it lasts! Unfortunately, it does not appear that the John Wick-themed limited time mode will also be returning.

He’s the one you send to take down the Boogeyman. Get the John Wick Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/PdhnJYusCi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 11, 2020

It's a bit unclear why the skin set is getting re-released, as there isn't really anything to tie in with. The set was initially released to coincide with John Wick 3: Chapter 3- Parabellum. Two more John Wick movies have been announced, but fans will be waiting until 2022 at the earliest to see the character return to the big screen. That said, the character remains perpetually popular, so Epic Games could have made the decision based on fan demand.

Licensed skins have been a popular part of Fortnite for quite some time, giving players the ability to purchase designs based on Star Wars, Aquaman, and more. Notably, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought in a number of skins based on heroes and villains from the Marvel universe, as well as a storyline that directly connects to the comics. This is not the first time that the worlds of Marvel and Fortnite have collided, but it's easily the most significant brand tie-in the game has ever had. It remains to be seen whether or not other brands will receive any kind of tie-in of this scale. Perhaps when the next entry in the John Wick series releases, it will have its own themed season added to the game!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the Fortnite John Wick skin? Are you planning on purchasing the set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!