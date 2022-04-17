Newly Discovered Fortnite Bug Ruins Shield Kegs

Back at the start of the year, Fortnite added a new Shield Keg item, allowing players to restore their health, as well as the health of those around them. At least, that’s supposed to be how it works, but Reddit user ibackk has discovered a glitch where the item refuses to provide any of its life-saving assistance. The user shared video evidence showing the item refusing to work, but it’s unclear exactly why the problem occurred. It’s worth noting that a moderator on the game’s official subreddit has taken note of the issue, so it’s possible we could see a fix from Epic Games in the near future.

In addition to the post on Reddit, ibackk shared video evidence of the glitch on Twitter. The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, it’s unclear how prominent this Shield Keg glitch is, but several of ibackk’s fellow posters on the subreddit claimed that they have encountered similar issues. One user claimed they encountered the issue in the metal tunnels at the Daily Bugle, while another had an issue using it inside a truck. If the glitch really is a prominent one, it could make it a lot more pressing for Epic Games to get it fixed sooner, rather than later!

When the Shield Keg was first revealed, some Fortnite fans complained that the game had more than enough healing items. If this one truly is broken, or not working as intended, players should be able to find plenty of other ways to get healed up in the game. That doesn’t make this glitch any less frustrating, of course, but it’s one that won’t break the game either. For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait patiently for a resolution!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered any issues with the Shield Keg? Are you frustrated by this issue? Let usknow inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]