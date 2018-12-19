This ‘Fortnite’ Glitch Prevents Players From Being Able to Build

Building is a huge part of Epic Games Fortnite and is one feature that sets this Battle Royale game apart from the rest. So when a glitch arises preventing players from doing just that, it would be safe to go ahead and call this a game-breaking bug.

The most recent bug found since Season 7 went live for Fortnite involves a glitch that similar to one that surrounded the Infinity Blade, the latest item to have been vaulted. It’s a sucky glitch too, especially when it’s the final stretch of a Battle Royale match and being able to build a quick structure could make or break your chances at a Victory Royale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few players have reported this glitch now since yesterday, but one streamer captured a clip of it in action seen in the video above. As seen in the short clip, when his duo partner tried to build around him in order to give him a few extra second to heal, the structure crumbled around him in a blue flash. When the player himself tried to build, the same thing happened – whatever was built would be immediately struck down by the apparent blue light.

With some players still reporting being able to find the Infinity Blade despite the item being vaulted, many are wondering if this bug is a side-effect of that. Since Epic Games is well-known for being attentive to social media posts, we’re expecting to see a hotfix – or at least an acknowledgement – from the team as quickly as today.

In other Fortnite news, the ’14 Days of Fortnite’ event has officially kicked off and for those players that don’t mind having the surprise spoiled there’s been a leak revealing all of the Limited Time Modes and rewards for the festive celebration. You can learn more about that and so much more over at our Fortnite Game Hub right here.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.

Thoughts on the latest glitch found in the game so far? Have you run into any similar bugs? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.