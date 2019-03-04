‘Fortnite’ Adding New “Buried Treasure” Item

Today, Epic Games revealed that a brand-new pirate-themed item is coming to Fortnite that will help you find some booty.

“X Marks The Spot,” reads the coming soon menu in-game. “Scour the island for hidden loot with the new Buried Treasure item!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

COMING SOON! ‘X’ Marks The Spot

“Scour the island for hidden loot with the new Buried Treasure item!” pic.twitter.com/CUNib6KTDV — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) March 4, 2019

Unfortunately, further details on the item were not provided, but presumably it will work as any treasure map does and lead you to a chest or chests somewhere on the map.

You’d assume you would have to have possession of the map in order to see the loot, otherwise by the time you get there some random player will likely have cleaned up. You’d also assume the item would be limited to maybe just one drop per game, unless each map is going to be tied to a specific loot spot on the map. Because otherwise how will you know if the map you got has treasure that hasn’t been founded yet.

Anyway, while we have no clue how the finer workings of the item will work, the Fortnite community is already weighing in on the addition. And like anything new to the game, it’s a completely mix-baged of responses. Some people think it’s cool, others aren’t convinced it will be worth the time.

Loot better be some og try hard sweaty drum gun that does 400 damage cus if not we could’ve had that bow and arrow the fire woman got holding in loading screen — Dillon Houghton (@HoughtonDillon) March 4, 2019

The treasure is the infinity blade — Zachツ (@ayoZxchy) March 4, 2019

Id rather geta grey burst out of a chest than a map — Jordan🗿 (@GordonGohnson) March 4, 2019

That sounds so fucking cool — KenXPanthers23 (@KXP23) March 4, 2019

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!