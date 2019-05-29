Fortnite Replaces Suppressed SMG With New Gun

One gun is out and another has taken its place in Fortnite now that the latest update is out. Epic Games took a look at the submachine gun weapon category and elected to remove the Suppressed SMG from the game and has replaced it with the Burst SMG, a new weapon which, as the name suggests, fires off bullets in short spurts. The new gun comes in the same variants that the old Suppressed SMG did, and you can find it now from the usual places such as floor loot, chests, and in Vending Machines.

Epic’s patch notes for the v9.10 Content Update detailed exactly how the new Burst SMG would fit into the game. It does decent damage which is spread out throughout its four-bullet bursts, and with a 24-round magazine, you’ll have a chance to land a lot of those shots. The brief gameplay preview of the weapon above shows what it looks like in-game, and the full stats for the weapon can be found below.

Burst SMG

Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants.

Fires a quick 4 round burst.

Deals 23, 24, 25 damage.

75x headshot multiplier.

24 round magazine.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines.

Uses Light Ammo.

With the Burst SMG now in Fortnite, Epic confirmed it’s vaulted the Suppressed SMG. As Fortnite players who have stuck around for multiple seasons will know, this doesn’t mean that the gun can’t come back at some point. It’s just not going to be around now, so you’ll have to use the Burst SMG to fill that void.

Since this week’s release was only a Content Update, the patch is lighter in terms of what it does, so the Burst SMG was the highlight. The other notable change is the new rotation of the game’s current Limited Time Modes, two of which are for Squads while the third is for Duos. Each of those modes can be found below along with their descriptions if the modes are new to you.

Limited Time Mode Rotation

Solid Gold Duos Fight to the finish using Legendary weapons!

Unvaulted Squads Battle Royale gameplay with a limited set of weapons made up entirely of items that are vaulted in the standard modes.

Close Encounters Squads. Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!



Fortnite’s latest update is out now along with the Limited Time Mode rotation and the new Burst SMG.