Fortnite Challenges Appear to Be Resetting, EPIC Games Responds

The latest patch for Epic Games’ Fortnite is now live and though it comes bearing some sweet new features, apparently those interested in challenges are having a difficult time getting everything to run smoothly.

According to reports, players are sharing a glitch where challenges appear to be reset. Epic Games addressed the issue in a Twitter post:

Mouse functionality for PS4 players has been restored! We are still investigating the issues surrounding Challenges and will provide an update once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 7, 2018

“We are aware of a visual issue with challenges appearing as incomplete. Progression will show when viewing the challenges in detail,” reads the most recent post. Though the PS4 issue has since then been resolved, the challenges are having a rougher go. Players attempting to enjoy the latest patch were quick to vent their frustrations:

Not just visual, preventing me from getting my week 4 loading screen + secret battle star pic.twitter.com/COWz0HjeX5 — JustinRox (@SoloRogue5) August 7, 2018

@FortniteGame @EpicGames it’s not just a visual issue! The game isn’t registering challenges completed previously to the recent update. I know because after finally completing the flaming hoop challenge for the week four challenges, I didn’t unlock the next secret loading screen. — Brendan Buckley (@BremdamBuckley) August 7, 2018

Same issue! 3/4 weeks complete, Road Trip only showing 2.. pic.twitter.com/znuzlYVtmE — Steven Hinkle (@DrunknDocSteve) August 7, 2018

Both Reddit and Resetera have also housed numerous player complaints, though at least we know the developers are actively working on a fix. Though players are arguing that it’s not just a visual issue, the team has mentioned that it is a bug that makes it look like the progress is being lost.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s also coming to Android devices soon, though a specific date has yet to be set at this time.

