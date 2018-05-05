Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges Leak

The Week 2 challenges for Fortnite’s fourth season have just leaked, challenges that task players with getting hooked on Hop Rocks, blowing enemies to bits, and taking a trip to Tomato Town.

According to FortniteTracker (via Fortnite INTEL), the site has already been updated to show the challenges that’ll be live starting on this coming Tuesday. Like usual, several of the challenges that give out the most stars have been labeled as “hard,” but at least one of them shouldn’t be too difficult to complete given how common explosive weapons are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the challenges that Fortnite players should find when they go live on May 8:

Search Chests in Greasy Grove (7)

Consume Hop Rocks (7)

Deal damage with Suppressed Weapons to opponents (500)

Dance in front of different film cameras (7)

Search between a Scarecrow, Pink Hotrod, and a Big Screen (1) (HARD)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Town (3) (HARD)

The first five challenges ranging from searching the chests to dancing in front of cameras will net players five Battle Stars each while the last three will award twice that with 10 stars each. Eliminating other players with explosives shouldn’t be too difficult since it only requires three eliminations to be completed, especially with how grouped up people are going to be around Tomato Town. That area will almost certainly be a hotspot for the first few days of the challenges until players can knock that harder task off their list and move onto other ones like the “search” quest that references a Scarecrow, Pink Hotrod, and a Big Screen.

Fortnite’s upcoming Hop Rocks challenge shouldn’t be too difficult either seeing how many players are already gliding down to where the Hop Rocks are. Inside of the Dusty Divot, the Hop Rocks are the shards of the meteor that splintered off after striking Dusty Depot. Once you find and consume these Hop Rocks, players will find that their gravity levels have been altered. The consumables cause players to have some low-gravity jumps that allow them to soar over objects that were previously un-jumpable. You’ll already see tons of players exiting the Battle Bus to land around the Hop Rocks, so if you’re looking to complete this challenge and stick around for a bit longer to complete some of the other damage-related challenges, Dusty Divot is the place to be.

The challenges should go live next week with an official reveal from Epic Games.