Fortnite Chapter 2 Arrives With Thrilling Launch Trailer

After the black hole put an end to the Fortnite that millions had come to know and love, the popular free-to-play battle royale game is back with a brand new start. Early Tuesday morning, about 6 am EST, Epic Games launched Fortnite Chapter 2, the second installment to the game that features a brand new map, new abilities within the game, some additional characters, and a lot of water-based gameplay. There are boats, fishing objectives, a protoplasmic man, bondage bazookas, and so much more. The majority of the new features were revealed in a launch trailer for Chapter 2, which arrived as soon as the new game went live on Tuesday.

The launch trailer tells the story of a couple of surviving characters, roaming around an island in the aftermath of the black hole. It’s clear right from the jump that this island is much different than the one that we’ve been exploring for years, as it includes a lot more natural, serene land, as opposed the majority of the cityscapes featured on the previous map. As they explore, they start revealing different changes that were made to the game, including the ability to fish, until they’re interrupted by a bus full of players flying in overhead. The trailer makes it clear: It’s game on. You can watch the full launch trailer above!

Fortnite Chapter 2 is going to feature the same style of gameplay as before, just with some added features and new terrains. The ability to drive boats, carry teammates, and fish in bodies of water provides a new experience for users while still playing through the classic game.

Just be aware, you will need to download a substantial update in order to jump back into the game this time around. After all, so much has changed at this point. There’s an entirely new map to process and it may take a little time for the download to complete. Be a little patient with it. Epic Games is promising a totally different adventure with its latest go-round.

Fortnite Chapter 2 is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It remains free to play.