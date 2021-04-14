Fortnite Adds New Chonkers Off-Road Tires

✖

Fortnite fans should have a much easier time navigating the roughest terrain on the map thanks to the all-new Chonkers Off-Road tires. Epic Games released a new trailer showcasing the tires in action, and it looks like they'll make travel significantly easier for players, while also making things even more chaotic! In the trailer, we can see several different vehicle types using the off-road option, including semis, sports cars, pick-up trucks, and more. Once equipped, we can see the vehicles getting a lot more area to cover; the end of the video even shows a car driving up the side of a mountain!

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off-road easier in any vehicle 🚗 Jump in-game and give them a spin! pic.twitter.com/luWKzdxzdu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2021

The new tires are available in the game now, so players will be able to see for themselves if they work as advertised. It's not hard to imagine the potential impact they might have on the game, and how it might make things a bit more exciting. On Twitter, many fans were quick to point out that the tires don't quite fit with this season's "Primal" theme, but Epic Games doesn't seem to mind, and that should be good enough for most players!

In addition to the new tires, today Epic Games also announced the addition of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. Thematically, the character is a much better fit for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, given the weapons she tends to use. Aloy will join some of this season's other guest stars, including Lara Croft. In fact, the two video game characters will also appear in a Team Up! limited time mode, set to kick-off on April 16th. Readers can find out more about Aloy and what fans can expect from her in Fortnite right here.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

