Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Here’s What’s New

After a heavy amount of server downtime, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is here, and it looks like a very exciting one for fans. Season 8’s theme is Cubed, and it picks up right where Season 7’s event left off. Following the Mothership’s crash, the sentient Cubes that powered it are free, and players must work to stop them from corrupting the Island. The Cubes have opened up portals to a new area called the Sideways, which will appear around the map. These “Sideways Anomalies” bring new challenges and foes, and some new benefits, as well.

Upon entering a Sideways Anomaly, players will encounter Cube Monsters, which will keep on coming. Making matters worse, gravity is low, and “the air is unfriendly to building.” However, dispatching Cube Monsters will earn a player Sideways weapons, which can also be used outside the Anomaly, and Cube Monster Parts, which can be used to craft additional Sideways weapons. The Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun do bonus damage “by revving them to their superpowered state,” which should make them appealing new weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to these Sideways Anomalies, players will find that a certain point-of-interest has been changed into a Sideways Zone in each match. The Sideways Zones are different from anomalies. Monsters don’t attack in groups, and players can actually find these Sideways weapons as loot. This season will also see some returning weapons: the Harpoon Gun and Automatic Sniper Rifle.

This season is being treated as a war effort against the Cubes, and players will be able to influence the map in those efforts. Construction sites around the map can be found, and players can donate bars where Turret Stations can be built up. The map’s Mothership crash landing site is also where players can find anti-grav tunnels and Shadow Stones. The latter transforms players into a “shadow-like apparition.” Shadow Floppers can also be found in the lake, suggesting that fish might have discovered these Shadow Stones, as well.

Last but not least, players will get a Punch Card filled with missions to help with. Party Quests can also be found by talking to NPCs, and all players that participate will receive Bars. All in all, it seems like this season should have a lot for players to enjoy!

Are you excited about the new season of Fortnite? Which of these changes are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!