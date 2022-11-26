Fortnite Drops New Teaser for Chapter 3 Finale Event

Fortnite's big finale event for Chapter 3 is just a couple of days away now, and ahead of this chapter's end, Epic Games dropped another teaser for the event. Like others before it, this one that was shared this week is most likely a part of a larger image that'll reveal more of the plans for the next phase of Fortnite. The event itself is scheduled to take place in just a week, so we'll know next Saturday what the next season of Fortnite will look like.

The teaser in question can be seen below wherein we see what appears to be Mancake accompanied by some equally ominous text. "Oh, the bittersweet feeling of the world crumbling beneath you," the teaser said alongside Mancake's image.

Player have deduced that there's a "4" in this image shown right about Mancake's hat, a not-so-hidden teaser which makes sense in this context given that it's Chapter 3 which is about to come to a close to give way to Chapter 4. But again, the angle at which we see Mancake suggests that there's more to this image that's not being shown, so it's expected that additional teasers shared in the coming days will piece together the plans for Chapter 4.

Oh, the bittersweet feeling of the world crumbling beneath you. #FortniteFracture. 12.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/WIPEUsYsNE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 25, 2022

Prior to this teaser, Epic Games shared another blog post detailing some of what players can expect from the event in terms of how to get into it and how people can play with others.

"Fracture is a one-time only, in-game event starting Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4 PM ET," Epic Games said about the event. "The 'Fracture' playlist will open up 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts. You can also join in-progress until 4:40 PM ET!"

Up to four players can team up in one party for the event, Epic Games said, but people can always make impromptu teams by emoting to one another during the event so that they can be grouped up accordingly. As part of this event, Epic Games is also giving away the Toasty Roast Emote for free for those who log in between December 2nd and December 4th.

Fortnite's Chapter 3 finale event takes place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET.