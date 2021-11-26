Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak Potentially Reveals New Map

Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to come to an end in a little over a week, which means that Chapter 3 of the popular battle royale game is right around the corner. At this point in time, developer Epic Games still hasn’t said a word about Chapter 3 (outside of some sly teases) meaning that fans still really don’t know what to expect. Luckily, ahead of this new seasonal shift, a recent leak seems to have divulged a look at the overhauled map that Fortnite Chapter 3 will have in store.

According to one user on Reddit, Epic Games has been in the process of working on the new map for Fortnite Chapter 3 for quite some time. And while an official look at this map hasn’t leaked just yet, this insider has heard a number of details about what the new locale will have in store. As such, they created an unofficial mockup of what the map for Chapter 3 could look like based on what they have heard. You can get a look at this map in the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/SentinelCentral/status/1452474283838611457

Based on this concept, the map for Fortnite seems like it will be quite a bit different compared to the versions from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Notably, this mockup suggests that there will be a handful of smaller islands that surround the mainland, all of which will have different themes. Some of these hubs are said to include Monster Mansion, Mossy MArch, Dusty Desert, and Glossy Glacier. Basically, if this map ends up being accurate, there will be a ton of variety in the map for Fortnite Chapter 3 compared to what we have seen in the past.

For now, the only thing we know for sure about the future of Fortnite is that Chapter 3 is going to wrap up next week on December 4. Epic Games hasn’t revealed when Chapter 3 will start, but there’s a good chance that the new phase of the game will kick off the following week.

What are you hoping to see from the new map for Fortnite Chapter 3? And do you like what this potentially leaked version of the map looks like?