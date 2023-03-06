Fortnite Leak Reveals Title and First Details of Chapter 4 Season 2

A new leak associated with Fortnite has revealed the title and first details associated with Chapter 4 Season 2. In recent days, a number of new reports related to Fortnite have started to emerge and have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming season's Battle Pass and new character skins. And while Epic Games has yet to confirm any of this leaked info, new developments that have come about to kick off this week suggest that we should be learning more in an official capacity quite soon.

On social media today, a number of new hashtags tied to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 went live and essentially confirmed the next season's title. Based on this leak, Chapter 4 Season 2 will be called "Mega" and will seemingly have a Japanese sci-fi theme. Some additional teasers for Season 2 have also gone live and have given fans an initial glimpse of what the new wave of Fortnite content will have in store from an aesthetic perspective.

Although we now know these first details about Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite, Epic Games has still remained incredibly quiet about when the season will formally begin. That being said, given that these leaks and teases are now hitting the internet, it seems likely that we should start to get a whole lot more information from Epic within the coming days.

According to previous reports in mention, Fortnite's upcoming season will prominently feature a crossover with the anime series Attack On Titan. The show's main character, Eren Yeager, will end up being one of the major skins that is earnable in the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass. Other than this, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Capcom's Resident Evil series are also said to be coming to Fortnite in addition to a first-person mode. It remains to be seen when and if Epic itself will announce all of this new content for the game, but we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

