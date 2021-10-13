Fortnite Players Get to Vote for Another New Weapon

Epic Games continued its Fortnite Season 8 votes this week by asking players to focus their Gold Bar donations towards one of two weapons: The Combat Assault Rifle or the Combat SMG. Both of these are totally new weapons even though they may sound familiar based on the names alone, but only one of them is going to get added to the game as a result of the latest vote. Those voting initiatives are live now and will be available until one of the two items is fully funded.

We’ve seen assault rifles and SMGs in Fortnite before through different variations and rarities, but this is the first time that these weapons have been part of the “Combat” weapon class. To inform players as to what they’re voting for, Epic Games shared a preview of what makes these weapons different from their base variants that we’ve seen in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1448287418986078209

“What’s different about the ‘Combat’ class of weapons?” the latest post from Epic Games asked. “Sporting a tight bullet spread and exceptional power, the Combat variants of the Assault Rifle and SMG are quite a force in an expert’s hands. Just watch out for the kickback! Both the Combat Assault Rifle and Combat SMG have a strong recoil that you must tame to get the most out of them.”

In the last vote prior to this one, players were asked to choose between two vaulted items that were more geared towards utility as opposed to dealing damage. That makes these new Combat weapons the first items to be voted on that are directly meant to damage enemies. No other info pertaining to the performances of the weapons was shared aside from the details above, though people have already datamined the details of the weapons to see what their stats look like based on the different rarities that’ll be available.

Amid these voting efforts, Fortnite is also in the middle of its Halloween event with the return of Fortnitemares under way. This means skins, a LTM, and more are back for a while before they’re removed to make way for whatever the next event will be. Epic Games and Among Us developer InnerSloth recently conversed as well with the Fortnite creators admitting that their Imposters game mode was indeed inspired by Among Us.