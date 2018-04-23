Fortnite Officially Coming To China, With Help From Tencent

So remember that little tease that posted on the official Fortnite Twitter account last week? A lot of players got excited about a possible new map for the game, while some simply noted that, “Fortnite is coming to China.” Well, it looks like those that believed in the latter were right.

Fortnite Intel just posted a story confirmed that the hit Epic Games title will be making its way to China, with a little help from Tencent. The site got details from a very rough translation by Donews, but here’s what we know thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tencent will be helping Epic with bringing the game to the Chinese market, slated for a release in the “near future.” But on top of that, during the presentation, the company made a note that it intends to invest a good amount of money into esports-concentrated content for the game.

Per the notes from Twitter user Sheng Yi below, Tencent intends to drop $15 million into the game to promote the esports side of things, though it didn’t quite detail how that would break down. More than likely, we’ll see events set up in the future, with competitive players vying for that Victory Royale. You can see the tweet below, along with pictures from the presentation.

Tencent will spend about 15 millions usd to promote Fortnite esports. pic.twitter.com/KtQW7oGKtm — Sheng Yi (@Marco_YS35) April 23, 2018

Oddly enough, some players have already been enjoying Fortnite in China, with a few savvy fans able to play on servers outside of the country. Fortunately, they won’t lose any of their progress, as all of their account stats and items will carry over to the Chinese version of the game when it launches.

This will mean bigger and better things for Fortnite, opening it up to a whole new audience, who will more than likely be able to play with others across the globe.

Now the only question is when we’ll possibly see a new map for the game. That’s still up in the air — but at least more people can join in the fun and see what Fortnite is all about.

You can check out a promotional video for the game here.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.