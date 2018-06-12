Fortnite Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Available Today

There have been so many leaks in previous months, including retail listings and even an eShop Nintendo showcase directly from the Big N, about the possibility of the wildly popular title Fortnite coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now – after leaks, rumors, and wishful thinking we finally have confirmation that Fortnite Nintendo Switch is in fact on its way!

The incredibly popular battle royale game is incredibly accessible not only for its cross-platform availability, but also because the same game that is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC is also available on iOS devices. With even more plans for expansion in the future, a Nintendo Switch port just made sense. Given how quirky the title from Epic Games actually is, we’re thinking this a match made in heavy and we’re kind of excited to see what else they could possibly have up their sleeves.

The jump to Nintendo is HUGE for the battle royale genre, especially since its competitor, PUGB, is still struggling to get their Xbox One version in working order. From its unique building mechanics, to its devil-may-care outfit design choices, it’s a little hard to hate the game that doesn’t even take itself too seriously. In an age of realism and break-neck graphics, it’s a little refreshing to see a game just be about nothing but having fun. We’re not mad at it.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game will also be coming to Android handhelds in the near future, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. We’re hoping we learn more during this year’s E3!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that the jetpacks are officially being put out to pasture? Not only is the item itself being vaulted on June 11th, but a few other changes have occurred regarding both the traps and the shotgun:

Shotguns

For a while we felt that Shotguns promoted healthy close quarter gameplay, however with the recent equip time changes, Shotguns are being used more often than we like. It’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on, but broadly speaking we feel Shotguns are a little too strong in their current state. As a result, we’re making these adjustments:

Pump Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0 Damage reduced from 90/95 to 80/85

Tactical Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0



Shotgun consistency across the board is also something we’re looking into and aim to improve. We want to make it more apparent when you hit or miss a shot. In addition to that, making sure the accuracy is more consistent and improving other odd behaviors with the weapon is a top priority. We’ve identified a number of issues that we’re currently working on solving in the near future.

Traps

We made a large change to traps a few weeks ago to test decreasing damage from 125 to 75. This was done in an effort to better understand the impact traps have throughout a match. The change sparked a great deal of excellent discussion about traps and we are going to lean more into improving their effectiveness. We want this to add more ways for you to be potent in combat. Here’s the change: