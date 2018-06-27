Fortnite Confirms Gifting Feature Coming Soon

Gift Giving is an awesome feature in online gaming that gives players a chance to spread the love a bit to their friends. With part of Fortnite’s charm being their wacky cosmetic items (Hello, Dino onesie!), this feature would be wildly successful within this particular community. Luckily, it appears to be coming soon according to a recent confirmation from an Epic Games dev.

Over on the Reddit boards where the team over at Epic are incredibly involved, Epic Games team member “MrPopoTFS” gave mention to the upcoming feature. Though it didn’t go live when update v4.5 hit this morning, they did assure fans that it would be “coming in the future” and would be available to toggle in the game’s settings.

The reply came from the original post from “HiinXCVIII,” seen below:

To which MrPopoTFS replied, “Gifting will be coming in the future. We don’t have an exact date to share, but we will inform you once we do.” At this moment, we don’t know exactly when this feature will go live nor what it would pertain to. Ideally, and most realistically, it will be available for most – if not all – cosmetic items in the item shop. This could include gliders, back bling, pick axes, and those awesome skins to re-outfit those epic toons as they build their way to Victory Royale.

It could also allow players to gift the Save the World mode, which came first and is the only part of the game not free at this time.

It’s the perfect chance to implement this, especially with the game having only recently been added to the Nintendo Switch library. It will also be coming soon to Android devices, though we still don’t have a release date on that addition other than “coming in Summer.”

For some of the potential cosmetic items players can gift to others, check out the massive leak that was datamined from the v4.5 update earlier today including tons of new outfits, gliders, and more that will be coming soon.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!