Fortnite Costumes and Accessories Coming Soon to Spencer’s

It’s not enough that gamers have to play Fortnite. They have to be it as well. And later this year, they’ll get their chance.

Epic Games has announced that it has partnered up with Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s to create a range of officially licensed costumes, cosplay, accessories and gear from Fortnite. The deal was put together by IMG and the first items should make their way to store shelves around Labor Day, though specifics weren’t given as far as what fans can expect.

“The new Fortnite branded collection will feature costume skins and accessories. Fans can also look forward to game-replica weapons and gear to complete their look. These awesome costumes, accessories and much more will launch at Spirit Halloween, Spencer’s and online,” IMG noted in a press release.

“Fortnite fans will be able to don their favorite costume skins preparing for epic battles in official gear and accessories,” said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President of Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s. “Dance battles, gaming with friends and cosplaying are only the beginning. We will continue to add detailed replica products for Fortnite fanatics, so be sure to keep an eye out for additional supply drops.”

Mark Rein, Co-Founder of Epic Games commented: “A big part of Fortnite is letting players come together and express themselves in the game. Partnering with Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s means they can take that to the next level, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

So there you go. You’ll be able to dress up as your favorite Fortnite characters just in time for the next trade show or even Halloween. But the real question is just how far the lineup will go. Will we get dinosaur costumes? Basketball goodies? Futuristic superhero gear? The sky’s the limit for fans here.

Which costume would be your go-to for Fortnite Halloween goodness? We could probably pull off the Raven one with ease, but something tells us that the Dinosaur one would net us the most compliments. Plus, man, if we could find a matching Pterodactyl axe…

If you want an idea of what kind of costumes are in store for fans, you may want to get a gander at Spirit Halloween’s current collection. The costumes are also in stock at Spencer’s.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.

