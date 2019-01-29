Make Music In ‘Fortnite’ With New Changes to Its Creative Mode

A new update is now live for Fortnite players to enjoy and for those that love letting their inner creative gamer fly free, the latest update to the title’s Creative mode will be the perfect fit. With the addition to create your own music tracks, the latest update to this fun mode is probably one of our personal favorites.

In addition to being able to make music with piano keys and music blocks, the team over at Epic Games also added in some new Arctic Base Prefabs! Ready to see everything new in the addictively fun Creative Mode? Here’s what you have to look forward to with the latest update now live:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Islands

Added an option to set edit permission per player on your Island.

Gameplay

New option to control respawn times. Range 1 – 30 seconds.

New option added to end games. The first team to reach a set number of eliminations wins. Range 1 – 10 or Off.

New option added: “After Last Spawn Go To Team” After running out of spawns in a game, you can now either become a spectator or be switched to a different team depending on the game’s settings. Range includes “Spectator” and “Team 1 – 16”.

The Game Stats screen displayed after Creative games conclude now contains buttons for immediately restarting the game and restoring the Island.

Increased the speed that Islands load after a game.

Renamed “Game Modes” to “Score Preset” to better clarify what that option does.

When joining a game in progress, players are now put in spectator mode until the game ends.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a server crash that could occur when a prefab was despawned.

Fixed an out of memory server crash.

Fixed Storm damage not applying if the health mutator was set to invincible.

Creative mode games now properly set player orientation as well as location.

Fixed spawn direction to always face the same direction when spawning.

Fixed the Victory Royale animation when using Last Standing option.

Fixed an issue where games would not end if a player was spectating.

Fixed an issue where joining players would occasionally be able to play a Creative game despite having exceeded respawn limits.

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally return to the Creative Hub in Spectate Mode.

Fixed an issue where players could go outside of the playspace of the Creative Hub.

Weapons + Items

Chiller Grenade added to Creative alongside its release to Battle Royale.

Removed Guided Missile.

Fixed the Wood Resource quantity to be consistent with the other material resources in the Creative Consumables screen.

Fixed an issue where the Six Shooter displayed incorrect rarity color in the Creative Weapons menu and game.

Fixed an issue where some Balloons would remain stuck in the air after being equipped.

Creative Tools + Phone

Added a drop indicator when holding copied prefab assets or props in the sky, to better predict drop placement.

Bug Fixes

Fixed cases where players had Creative permissions on Islands they did not own or have rights to.

Fixed an issue where sections of a prefab would disappear and reappear when copying with the Phone tool.

Fixed an issue where the Phone tool would occasionally disappear upon ending a game on a Creative island.

Prefabs

Added 6 Arctic Base Prefabs.

Added Arctic Base Galleries

Added a new Piano Key Gallery.

Added a Music Blocks Gallery.

Added an Ambient Gallery, which offers 8 color variance of Torches, Glow Sticks and Spotlights

Added a Challenge Gallery, which are new elements that disappear when ran through by the player. More functionality coming in future updates.

Added Random Chest and Ammo Box Gallery. Spawn rates use the latest Battle Royale loot rates.

Added Windmill to the Farmstead Gallery.

Added additional Winter Village Building Color Gallery.

Added a Challenge Gallery, which are new props that disappear when ran through by the player. More functionality coming in future updates.

Torches now cast light with shadow casting disabled.

Devices

New Starting Inventory Device added, Allows you to choose what players start within their inventory during games. Works just like the Item Spawner except items are not spawned but added to the player’s inventory at the start of games. Assign a team to the device to give items to a specific team only.

New Barrier Zone added. This is a zone you can place that creates collision barriers that prevent players from moving past them.

New Movement Modulator added. Allows you to change the speed of a player or vehicle Speed options are Super Slow, Very Slow, Slow, Normal, Fast, Very Fast, Super Fast You can set a duration in seconds 3, 5, 10, 20, 30, 60, 120.

When an Item Spawner has finished spawning all of its items during a game, its visual effects turn off to indicate it’s dormant.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Item Spawners to stop spawning new items if the item it spawned was combined with a nearby pickup of the same type.

Removed extraneous stats from vehicle spawner devices.

Sentries will no longer reload infinitely when running out of their range.

Duplicate Sentry has been removed from Traps.

Fixed the Christmas Tree that was appearing in prefabs that would shrink when grabbed by the Phone.

Fixed an issue with the Ice Cliffs were they would lose collision when grabbed by the Phone.

Fixed an issue with the Elimination Zone where the visual effects would not rotate with the trap.

Fixed an issue where the Elimination Zone displayed an incorrect mesh upon placement.

Fixed an issue where the Elimination Zone visual effects were not displayed correctly when the boundary limit was changed.

Fixed an issue with the Elimination Zone where the boundary settings would occasionally return to default.

Fixed an issue where players could not attach the Elimination Zone to walls.

Fixed an issue where players with invincibility settings were not affected by the Elimination Zone.

Fixed an issue where players who were down-but-not-out were unaffected by the Elimination Zone.

Fixed an issue where traps were not destroyed after harvesting the floor underneath them.

Fixed an issue where the effects from the Ice Block trap would trigger before players stepped onto the tile.

Fixed an issue where adjacent Sentries were destroyed when damaging one with a Sniper Rifle in a Creative game.

Fixed an issue where the lantern from the Lucky Landing Gallery would fall through the map when attempting to paste it in a Creative island.

Fixed an issue where the vines from the Nature Snow Gallery and the Nature Shrub Gallery would fall out of the map when attempting to paste them in a Creative island.

UI

Fixed an issue where elimination counts would not be correct for other teammates when playing in large team modes, Playgrounds, and Creative mode.

Fixed a crash related to Player Suggestions.

Fixed an additional potential input loss that could result from receiving a gift while viewing the Add Friends screen.

Fixed an issue where “Victory Royale” would occasionally fail to display at the end of a Creative game.

Fixed an issue where “Victory Royale” would occasionally be presented to the wrong player after a Creative game ends.

Fixed an issue where vehicles were displaying the damage stats of traps in the UI.

Fixed overlapping Seat Switch and Rotate buttons on the mobile platform.

Fixed an issue with a settings tooltip getting cut off screen.

Fixed an issue where mobile players did not have a dedicated button to fly downward, in Create mode.

Fixed an issue where players were prompted to ‘edit’ player built structures even though the setting to Block Building in Game was turned on.

Fixed an issue where players were shown build previews on player built structures though the Block Building in Game was turned on.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.