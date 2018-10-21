‘Fortnite’ Cube Island Seemingly Summoning Something From The Sky

In the latest episode of the never-ending Fortnite drama, Cube Island has returned to Leaky Lake and now appears to be summoning something from the sky.

That’s right, the Cube Island has returned home and has shot up a purple light into the sky. What this is, who knows, but it appears to be the early stages of a rift opening.

Here’s some HD Images of the Cube Island currently pic.twitter.com/GVSfWkRbIF — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 21, 2018

For those that missed it: the in-game event happened at 4 p.m. EST, and like every in-game event, the window to witness it was very small. Also like every other in-game event, it has left us with more questions than answers, but fortunately, the latter seems like it will arrive this Tuesday when the Halloween event goes live.

In the meanwhile, all we can do is sit here and speculate what Fortnite is up to this time. The Internet has a couple of theories:

Rift opens from that beam, rocket and visitor return — Zak (@linglingzak8) October 21, 2018

It’s going to leaky lake then use the gravity to suck up all the water and bring it to dusty until it will all fall and be called seven seas just as it said in the leaked files? Don’t ya think? — IamBlueMatter (@IamBlueMatter) October 21, 2018

Theory 1: The beam will re open the crack, the rocket will come back down and crash into the island breaking it and it will enter the hole in the lake

Theory 2: The beam will open the Perma Rift up and the rocket will come back through the hole in Leaky Lake — NinjaGamer8704 (@NinjaGamer8704) October 21, 2018

what if rift will form just as like season 4 ending rift and it will take back season 3-4 map?i want dusty depot back! — michael (@michael36881196) October 21, 2018

While some fans are going crazy with speculation and theories, others have been voicing their disinterest with the whole thing at this point, after all, the Cube saga, which this is basically an extension of, has been going on for months. But it looks like it will soon be coming to a close, maybe.

