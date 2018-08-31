Fortnite Cube Leaves Behind Burning Runes

Fortnite season 5 is coming to a close and if there is anything Epic Games has proven, it’s that they know how to go out with a bang. Every since a violent lightning storm produced a living, mysterious cube – the on-the-move phenomenon continues to baffle and intrigue players. Though the cube itself has been making its slow path around the map over the past several days, a new mystery has cropped up: burning runes.

With many active players currently tracking the movement, our friends over at FNBRLeaks have come up with a way to map the movements to anticipate what’s coming next. Now that the cube knows how to climb, Epic can really do whatever they want with how this all plays out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cube left a rune burned into the ground as it moved! According to this picture it’ll move 6 more times and leave 6 more runes burned in the ground before reaching a lake and then activating pic.twitter.com/YuboXcZauN — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 29, 2018

Others began chiming in with their own speculation on what it all means:

I saw it on reddit the runes are the same shapes of the building in tilted towers pic.twitter.com/Um7uwH9cYT — Youssef (@Youssefbelal2) August 29, 2018

The Rocket originally targeted Tilted Towers before crashing into some kind of barrier, then it hurtled around the map. I think whatever happens in the lake will target TT in some way. In any case, this is some fun stuff!! — Michael Coppens (@urbanhoustonian) August 30, 2018

Of course Epic Games hasn’t said anything official yet about the latest mystery, they love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale if it truly ends up being a huge event!

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest development! Consider us invested, Epic Games!

Interested in partaking in the mystery? Fortnite is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and some Android devices! Happy hunting!

Header image credit: Twitter user CoasterKingdom_