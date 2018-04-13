Fortnite Custom Matchmaking Option Available on Console

Custom Matchmaking is nothing new for PC players, but for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 online fans – it’s a feature that’s been desired. Now that the latest patch, 1.55, is now live many are seeing the Custom Matchmaking option appear in their lobbies.

As seen in our screenshot above, the option can be seen in the lobby in the bottom left hand corner. Epic Games has been pretty mum about this feature on consoles, though this is a good sign for those playing on various platforms. With Fortnite also being one of the biggest titles to stream right now, seeing more options for the streamers themselves will be refreshing to see.

When clicking on the option, the below prompt will populate giving players the opportunity to join in on their friends’ custom matches. Pretty standard, but exciting! With the replay feature just recently added as well, the game only continues to grow in its social capacity:

In case you haven’t seen the latest 1.55 patch notes, the smaller update following the huge one that dropped earlier this week, here’s what’s fixed:

Save the World Bug Fixes:

‘Building Edit’ hotkey can be bound to keys other than ‘G’

We’re changing the Mini-Boss Mission Alerts for Canny and Twine back to their pre v3.5 state.

‘Repair the Shelter’ objective now activates when you interact with the control panel rather than be based on proximity to the objective.

Granted all players two free Spring Llamas (can be found in the Loot tab). We’ve changed the way we convert event tickets. Players get 1 event Llama per 1000 tickets and 1 Llama for any tickets left over. (Example) If you have 5 tickets left at the end of the event, you still get 1 free event Llama.



Battle Royale Bug Fixes: