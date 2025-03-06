Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1f Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for Path of Exile 2 has today been released for all platforms. Despite still being in early access, PoE2 has been a smash hit for developer Grinding Gear Games to this point. Despite its popularity, though, some players have continued to come across bugs and other issues that have dampened the experience just a bit. Fortunately, Grinding Gear Games continues to act quickly and has now resolved these errors with the new PoE2 update.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Available to download right now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 0.1.1f for Path of Exile 2 isn’t a very extensive one. Grinding Gear has largely resolved different bugs tied to different skills, locations, and abilities. Other than this, it has added a new checkpoint in the Ogham Farmlands along with maxing the performance of the Atlas Map a bit better. Despite not being a major update, this patch is one that PoE2 players should appreciate.
To get a look at all of these changes in the new Path of Exile 2 update for yourself, you can find the full patch notes attached below.
Path of Exile Update 0.1.1f Patch Notes
- Added another checkpoint to the Ogham Farmlands.
- Fixed the Defiance Banner Skill granting the incorrect quality. It now grants more Aura effect per Valour, matching other Banner skill qualities.
- Fixed a bug where the DPS values in the Skills Panel were sometimes not updating correctly.
- Fixed a bug where clicking on the Corruption Altar in Jiquani’s Sanctum with an item on your cursor would result in the item on your cursor becoming invisible.
- Fixed the quality stat on the Dark Effigy Skill not functioning and applying Wither.
- Fixed a bug where the chance to not consume a Cooldown from the Now and Again Chronomancer Ascendancy Passive Skill was not applying to Shield Charge.
- Fixed a bug where the Increased Experience Modifier on Untainted Paradise was displaying double the correct value on the Atlas UI.
- Fixed a bug where the Divergence and Heritage hideout decoration microtransactions could not be placed in hideouts.
- Updated Ember Fusillade’s Skill description to clarify that additional projectiles affect the number of Embers accumulated.
- Updated the description on The Three Dragons Unique to clarify that Cold Damage from Hits does not contribute to Freeze Buildup.
- Improved the performance of the Atlas Map.