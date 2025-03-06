Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1f Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for Path of Exile 2 has today been released for all platforms. Despite still being in early access, PoE2 has been a smash hit for developer Grinding Gear Games to this point. Despite its popularity, though, some players have continued to come across bugs and other issues that have dampened the experience just a bit. Fortunately, Grinding Gear Games continues to act quickly and has now resolved these errors with the new PoE2 update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download right now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 0.1.1f for Path of Exile 2 isn’t a very extensive one. Grinding Gear has largely resolved different bugs tied to different skills, locations, and abilities. Other than this, it has added a new checkpoint in the Ogham Farmlands along with maxing the performance of the Atlas Map a bit better. Despite not being a major update, this patch is one that PoE2 players should appreciate.

To get a look at all of these changes in the new Path of Exile 2 update for yourself, you can find the full patch notes attached below.