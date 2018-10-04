‘Fortnite’ Custom Playground Options

Despite its rocky start earlier this week, the Fortnite Custom Playground Mode is now fully operational and ready for players to take on. From no gravity, to full team visibility, we’ve got a breakdown for all of the new options available in this popular mode.

According to Epic Games about the latest addition available for a limited time only:

Added more options to Playground. Allowing you to change settings such as starting health, time of day, gravity, and more!

When the new additions were first introduced into the game with this week’s patch, they didn’t quite work the way they were supposed to. Luckily a hotfix was deployed and it seems that players are able to dive right in. Now that everything is up and operational, here are the new options available for the more creative Battle Royale fans:

Shields Empy Shields, Half Shields, Full Shields

Drop Items When Eliminated Off/On

Health Full Health, Half Heath, One Health

Fall Damage Off/On

Gravity Normal, Low, Very Low

Time of Day Day Cycle, Day, Night

Player Names and Locations Team Only, Always Show, Always Hide



Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode, despite its rough start, has been met with insurmountable success and player adoration. We’ve also seen some pretty sweet creations come out of this ‘practice’ mode, and fans can’t seem to get enough.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”