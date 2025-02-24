James Gunn Says DCU Character Designs Will Come to Fortnite & Other Games

DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed that designs of various characters that will appear in the DCU will end up coming to Fortnite and other video games in the future. While the DCU formally got underway at the end of 2024 with Creature Commandos, this new take on DC’s expansive universe won’t truly kick off until Superman hits theaters later this year. After this, future projects like Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and Clayface are all set to release across TV and film. Now, it’s known that the DC heroes and villains that appear in these various titles should be making their way into the gaming medium on a long enough timeline.

In a roundtable interview that ComicBook recently attended with Gunn and Safran, it was asked if various DCU collaborations are being planned for Fortnite and other popular video games. Gunn said bluntly that this is something that will be happening in the future, but declined to say which DCU characters will be coming to which games. Safran then stressed that this is only one element of what is being planned for the DCU when it comes to video games while also mentioning that Gunn himself is approving all designs and crossovers with different properties.

“Yeah, the answer is definitely yes,” Gunn said of DCU collaborations in Fortnite and other games.

“That’s just a small part when talking about our interactions with our gaming department,” Safran added. “Those are things that historically there wasn’t a lot of collaboration on. Now we’re talking to Fortnite, [asking] which character we should focus on. James is literally signing off on designs.”

In all likelihood, the first instance that we could see a DCU character come to Fortnite or elsewhere would be in proximity to Superman, which hits theaters on July 11th. Not only could Superman himself be added as a skin in the game, but other characters like Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner could be potential candidates as well given their appearance in the film. This would specifically make sense given that Gunn is already approving mockups, which suggests that plans are already in the works for DCU crossovers in 2025.

Outside of the DCU having a presence in other games, WB Games is also working on wholly original projects that will be set in the same universe that Gunn and Safran are building in TV and film. However, Gunn recently mentioned that the first original game to be set in the DCU is still a “couple years” away from arriving. In the interim, a new Wonder Woman game is known to be in development at Monolith, while Rocksteady is said to be in the early stages of creating a new Batman game.