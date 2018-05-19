Fortnite Battle Royale Dev Update Discusses E3, Competitive Play, and More

Another week, another developer update video from the team over at Epic Games. With Fortnite Season 4 having kicked off with a MAJOR bang and E3 right around the corner, there is a lot happening for fans of the popular online game. The latest update addresses some of the new features that have already arrived in the world of Fortnite, while also addressing what’s on the horizon!

We break down the Solo Showdown LTM, our celebrity Pro-Am at E3 and talk competitive play in this week’s Dev Update. pic.twitter.com/BcCiraQUFY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2018

Here’s what was briefly covered in the video above:

Limited Time Mode: Solo Showdown

E3 and Competitions

Competitive Play

As far as the Limited Time Solo Showdown that’s now available, Epic Games described it as, “Trying to prove yourself on the battlefield? Queue up for the Solo Showdown mode for a hotly contested Battle Royale experience. Unlike other LTMs, Solo Showdown will not change core gameplay of the current Solo mode. Instead, you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival.”

E3 will also bring a very celebrity-driven pro play event, with more details on the way. The team, understandably, is keeping it mostly under wraps until closer to E3 – mystery is a good thing, and it looks like they have A LOT of their sleeves.

Competitive Play is also on the way, which players have been asking about for awhile now. The Epic Games dev mentioned that this will be prevalent in both physical events and digital events, with more details on how it will specifically work at a later date.

With the competitive mode leaked early, the Solo Showdown mode looks like it could very well be a test run for how comp play will manage. There are certainly incentive to being the best, and Epic Games noted in their blog that they will be monitoring progress on this closely, likely to ensure quality for progressing it even further. Here’s to hoping, because competitive play has been something players have been asking for for quite some time now!

The new mode is going on from now until May 21st at 10 AM ET.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. Don’t forget to also check out the latest patch that went live this morning to stay in the know about what’s new, and what’s different, in Epic Games’ hit title.