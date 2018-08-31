Fortnite Devs Shut Down PS5 ‘Erebus’ Theory

Yesterday a massive rumor hit that speculated ‘Erebus’ was the codename for the upcoming PlayStation 5. The evidence was mounting and definitely seemed to piece together a pretty nifty – and believable – picture. Unfortunately, the team behind Fortnite has proof that Erebus is not what it seems and quickly laid the report to rest.

The rumor started from a recent post over on Resetera, the codename was found hidden away in the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. Additionally, they also found the abbreviation “TST2” also tied to what could be the next platform.

Another interesting tid-bit of info is that according to Wikipedia, Erebus “was often conceived as a primordial deity, representing the personification of darkness; for instance, Hesiod‘s Theogony identifies him as one of the first five beings in existence, born of Chaos.” Notice the five being bolded? Our tinfoil hats are ready because this just makes too much sense to ignore!

You can see the image files right here to compare for yourself, but it will be for nought because it’s just not real.

Epic Games’ Arjan Brussee replied to an IGN tweet clarifiying what the name means, “FYI references to ‘Erebus’ in UE4 code only refer to the codename for the Switch version of [Fortnite] before we announced it.”

But not everyone is buying it:

The use of Erebus is not as a game but platform which indicates either another console, so nice try deflecting. pic.twitter.com/PdUbxLljwq — angelus.b (@angelus79db) August 31, 2018

Still, the man works for the company tha made the game itself, it’s difficult to imagine that he would outright lie like that – there would be no reason.

Though codenames for consoles is absolutely nothing new, they are fun to figure out. It’s like a minigame to piece together all of the puzzle pieces before the new generation comes into the spotlight.

Alas, Erebus seems not meant to be … but that just means the challenge is on to uncover the real codename for the PlayStation 5. After all, we’ve already got the next Xbox’s codename – it’s time for a few PS5 revelations!

What are you hoping to see from the next Xbox and the PlayStation 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!