‘Fortnite’ Devs Warn That Replays of the Showtime Event Won’t Be Playable After New Update

Epic Games recently teamed up with popular EDM artist Marshmello for an in-game concert, which was held in Pleasant Park. The event attracted over 10 million concurrent players and has been praised as being one of Fortnite‘s best. That said, the title’s upcoming update is set to render all replays from the event unplayable.

Taking to Twitter, the Fortnite Battle Royale developer announced that replays of the Showtime Event will not be watchable following the v7.40 update. This means that players who wish to continue to have access to these replays will have to save them before v7.40 arrives.

Please be aware that in-game replays of the Showtime Event will no longer be watchable after the v7.40 update. Share your favorite clips of the concert! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 7, 2019

As for what else is on the horizon for Fortnite, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Epic Games will certainly be in the spirit. The Share the Love event is set to kick off on February 8th and last until February 27th. New challenges are on the way with new skins being awarded to players who complete them.

In addition to this, Epic has a few other events planned throughout February, including:

Double XP Weekends Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Featured Island Frenzy We’re celebrating the brilliance of our community creators with a rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative… Every. Single. Day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12 and end on February 22. Show your support by jumping into Creative each day and playing with friends.

Competitive Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.



Fortnite‘s Share the Love event officially kicks off on February 8th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile players.

Will you be saving your replays from the Showtime Event before they are unwatchable? What other artists should hold in-game concerts in Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!