Fortnite Players Are Upset Over “Dick Bullets” and Delays

Of all the things talked about regarding the record-breaking title by Epic Games, Fortnite, “Dick Bullets” isn’t nearly high enough on that list. So let’s remedy that when looking forward to what’s next from the developers in an effort to address player reported issues and complaints.

Just like any online game, there are always going to be exploits found that will allow players to shift the advantage into their favor by utilizing a bug in the title itself. That sentiment is very much true with the latest exploit found, one that involves a specific weapon swap resulting in “dick-bullets.” So what does that mean, exactly?

Well before we address that, we need to look at the two prominent issues in the game at this time. A popular strategy in the game recently is just gathering as many shotguns as one’s inventory can carry while taking to higher ground. Because this strategy eliminated many of the “fun” playstyles available in Fortnite, the developers created a fix.

At this particular moment, as a result the time spent switching between shotguns is incredibly fast, faster than a fire rate, making it easy to keep locked on a target and eliminate them for that Victory Royale.

In the comment section of the Twitter video seen above by popular streamer Ninja, players immediately called out the shotgun being OP and in dire need of a fix. Regarding exactly what Epic will do is not clear at this time. Needless to say after their last update that resulted in almost a 30 hour lockout of the game, the team is going to be much more cautious with the latest round of content drops and bug fixes.

But no … those aren’t the Dick Bullets. This particular player complaint can be seen in the simply genius art style found via Reddit:

You can also see this in action in the video at the top of the article. The “How to Improve Your Aim” showcase is pretty straight forward: take high ground, rain sweet justice on enemy players. Common sense, right? When the YouTuber is firing from his created Ramp down below. If you look closely at the video however, the shots fired aren’t actually coming out of the gun, they seem to be firing out of the player’s body. Many state that they are firing out of his … erm, crotch region. Therefore: Dick Bullets. The term, as seen in the meme above, originated in H1Z1. It’s actually pretty common in online shooters, making aiming and cover not as effective. Because of that, many players are hoping for a quick fix.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what’s up for the next big update.