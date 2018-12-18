‘Fortnite’ Temporarily Disables Its ‘Save the World’ Mode

A new update is now live for Epic Games’ Fortnite, though unfortunately the latest patch didn’t launch without a hitch. Following a few issues found within the Stormshield Storage and Frostnite mode, the studio took to their Twitter to share that they had to go ahead and pull the game’s entire Save the World mode.

Save the World has been disabled while we investigate issues with the Stormshield Storage and the Frostnite mode. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2018

There’s no estimated time for when the mode is expected to come back online, though it is the first time that the entire mode has been yanked. There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, quite a few issues were reported as outages:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Partial Outage

Login Partial Outage

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Partial Outage

Voice Chat Partial Outage

Matchmaking Partial Outage

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re experiencing any other issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, it looks like their primary focus is just getting everything back up and running.

As for what is Frostnite and why it caused such a big issue:

Frostnite is a new experience in 7.10, testing player’s survival in a long winter night.

Frostnite introduces a new objective. Keep the Burner filled with scavenged BluGlo. When it runs out, so does the heat. That means a whole bunch of frozen Heroes.

As the burner health decreases the Storm Shield shrinks, so keep that thing filled!

Survive as long as you can without your gear or resources, using your survival skills, schematics, and basic starting weapons. Get double the resources from searching and harvesting objects. Watch for Airdrops between waves for some much-needed supplies. You don’t keep any weapons or traps when the experience concludes, so use those Legendary weapons and traps as if your life depends on it!

Keep an eye out for the Krampus Smashers who dwell in these cold regions. They’re dangerous but drop some much needed BluGlo.

When a player is knocked out they enter spectator mode until the remaining players complete the wave.

The longer you survive the more Snowflake Tickets you will earn! Tickets can be spent on the new Winter Llama.

Added several event quests that can be completed by playing Frostnite.

Be on the lookout for weekly challenges in the coming weeks!

You can see what else is new in Fortnite with the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.