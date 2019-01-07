‘Fortnite’ Duo Wins With an Insane Rocket Ride Play

Two Fortnite players have pulled off an impressive rocket ride play that involved not one but two rockets as well as a Bouncer.

Riding rockets in Fortnite to create some clip-worthy moments was all the rage back when the ammo type was first added and players figured out they could ride atop the rockets. While the rocket-riding scenario has become more common now and isn’t quite as impressive as when it first became popular, Fortnite players Naïve Niq and Syn Bazerk have shown in the clip below that it’s still possible to make some jaw-dropping plays with the rockets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The play starts with one player being sent towards a Bouncer-defended Port-a-Fort while riding on a projectile from a Rocket Launcher, but the Bouncer sent them right back to where they came from. Following that play up with another rocket, Naïve Niq changed their trajectory slightly to send Syn Bazerk back over the top of the Bouncer barricade so that the rocket-riding player could see over the fort. One quick no-scope from a sniper rifle finished the game in style.

Since the clip was shared on Twitter and other forums like Reddit, there’s been some discussion as to whether or not the rocket trick was legit or if it was set up to create an impressive video. The two players have since commented on the play to say that it was real and wasn’t staged and apparently have proof of that. The play looks real enough though, and even if it is faked, it’s a trick that not many Fortnite players would be able to pull off anyway without repeated attempts at it. Most of the comments on Reddit were talking about how impressive it was anyways with the clip receiving tons of upvotes pushing upwards of 16,000, so people clearly enjoyed it.

WTF, they are calling us fake and parallel. wtf is reddit //t.co/9VrpZpMuLo — Synergy Bazerk (@Bazerks) January 6, 2019

Fortnite players have pulled off impressive rocket plays like this one in the past, plays that are even better when they finish an opponent with one shot from a sniper rifle. The Guided Missile gave players another way to perform tricks since it’s projectile could be redirected and led to even more impressive plays.