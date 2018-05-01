Fortnite: Dusty Depot Destroyed, Crater Reveals Insane New Item

Fortnite Season 4 is here, and that meteor finally did hit the island. The folks at EPIC Games weren’t screwing around, and the meteor has taken its toll on the once-familiar Battle Royale map! Dusty Depot has been struck, and totally destroyed. In its place you’ll find a giant crater. This is now being affectionately labeled as “Dusty Divot.”
The New Dusty Depot 👀 #FortniteBR pic.twitter.com/6ih66DOhbr— Fortnite Battle Royale (@FortniteCentraI) May 1, 2018
That’s not even the biggest news, though. No one truly cared about Dusty Depot anyway; it was just a place you landed because you knew it wouldn’t be crowded and you could hopefully score some early-game weapons there. The big news is that, within the crater itself you can find a brand new item that has never been seen in Fortnite before!
Say hello to hop rocks! You’ll be able to find hop rocks inside of the Dusty Divot crater and, once you consume them, gravity will be totally altered. Now you can jump like a superhero. Leap over walls, jump up to platforms, and confuse your opponents by jumping higher than they can build in a 1-vs-1! See these bad boys in action:
New ‘Hop Rocks’ found in the Dusty Divot crater! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/LDkdEQABmW— FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 1, 2018
As you can see from the video, you’ll have to find these hop rocks on the ground and consume them there. It doesn’t look like you can pick them up and keep them with you to carry around to other parts of the map, and it’s unclear exactly how long the low-gravity effect will last. The Fortnite update post was actually pretty uninformative when it comes to such an important new item, so the specifics are still a bit fuzzy. Check them out and have some fun, and if you learn more about how long their effects go on be sure to drop a comment below!
In case you missed it, you can find our big update post going over all of the chances in Season 4 right here. For a quick and dirty recap, though, here are all of the basic gameplay changes that took effect overnight:
- Structures on the starting island can now be destroyed. Not the Battle Bus, though.
Headshots are now prioritized when other body parts are in the way.
Incoming headshots (from above or straight on) will no longer be blocked by your character’s other body parts.
For example, a shot that hits your target’s hand will be able to penetrate through and hit their head if your aim was on point. You’ll be credited headshot damage instead of normal damage.
Headshots from below that are blocked by a body part (legs, torso, hands, shoulders, arms) will do normal damage, except for impacts very close to your character’s head.
This change affects all weapons, except for the Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher.
Slightly reduced the hitbox size of player hands.
Damage numbers are now visible when spectating a player.
Knocking a player off the island will award elimination credit like normal fall damage.
Fall distance is now shown in the elimination feed when a player is forced to fall by an opponent.
On the starting island, you can now see other players (and player-created structures) about three times further away than before.