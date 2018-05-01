Fortnite: Dusty Depot Destroyed, Crater Reveals Insane New Item

Fortnite Season 4 is here, and that meteor finally did hit the island. The folks at EPIC Games weren’t screwing around, and the meteor has taken its toll on the once-familiar Battle Royale map! Dusty Depot has been struck, and totally destroyed. In its place you’ll find a giant crater. This is now being affectionately labeled as “Dusty Divot.”

That’s not even the biggest news, though. No one truly cared about Dusty Depot anyway; it was just a place you landed because you knew it wouldn’t be crowded and you could hopefully score some early-game weapons there. The big news is that, within the crater itself you can find a brand new item that has never been seen in Fortnite before!

Say hello to hop rocks! You’ll be able to find hop rocks inside of the Dusty Divot crater and, once you consume them, gravity will be totally altered. Now you can jump like a superhero. Leap over walls, jump up to platforms, and confuse your opponents by jumping higher than they can build in a 1-vs-1! See these bad boys in action:

New ‘Hop Rocks’ found in the Dusty Divot crater! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/LDkdEQABmW — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 1, 2018

As you can see from the video, you’ll have to find these hop rocks on the ground and consume them there. It doesn’t look like you can pick them up and keep them with you to carry around to other parts of the map, and it’s unclear exactly how long the low-gravity effect will last. The Fortnite update post was actually pretty uninformative when it comes to such an important new item, so the specifics are still a bit fuzzy. Check them out and have some fun, and if you learn more about how long their effects go on be sure to drop a comment below!

In case you missed it, you can find our big update post going over all of the chances in Season 4 right here. For a quick and dirty recap, though, here are all of the basic gameplay changes that took effect overnight: