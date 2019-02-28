‘Fortnite’ Earthquake Takes Down Fan-Favorite Tilted Towers Building

With Season 8 of Fortnite only hours away, players are jumping in to get those last-minute challenges taken care of. That said, the earthquake that has been shaking things up on the island has recently claimed a victim – the fan-favorite Tilted Towers building.

That’s right, the building inside of Tilted Towers that keeps being rebuilt has perished once more. Affectionately named Kenny, after the South Park character, by some players due to the building’s surprising resistance to stay down, the contractors of said tower are surely tilted now that they’ll have to rebuild… again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A handful of Fortnite streamers happened to be nearby when the destruction took place, and the response is that of sadness now that Kenny has been taken down once again:

THE FINAL EARTHQUAKE SEASON 7!! I think it might take out the new building AGAIN! haha pic.twitter.com/BR81EoMS45 — Ninja (@Ninja) February 27, 2019

NOOOOO EPIC WHYYYYYYYY WHAT DID KENNY EVER DO TO YOU?! HUH?! pic.twitter.com/w4VmXJgtsL — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 27, 2019

They destroyed the new building in tilted. I’ve never been more heated in my life. Those hard working individuals who build that every season just to have epic destroy it — Creator code:fazecloak (@cloakzy) February 27, 2019

By the looks of it, the entirety of Tilted Towers might be on the chopping block. The earthquake not only took down Kenny, but broke apart the ground throughout the town. It will certainly be interesting to see what Epic has planned for the map in Season 8, which is set to begin on February 28th. You can read more about the downtime right here.

Season 8 of Fortnite is looking to have quite a bit in store for players. Volcanoes, pirates, dragons, and even bananas have all been teased for what’s to come, so it should be a good time for all.

What do you think is going to happen with the map in Season 8? Will it be completely destroyed by a massive volcano, or do you believe it won’t be that severe? Are you sad to see Kenny destroyed again? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!