‘Fortnite’ Editing Update Reverted Until Next Patch

Epic Games has rolled back some recent improvements to Fortnite’s building system temporarily until the next patch is released.

Fortnite’s v7.20 Patch included several changes to the building system, some of which dealt with how structures are edited. Under the list of gameplay changes, there were two adjustments which were thought to be added so that they could make for a better structure editing experience, but players didn’t notice much of a difference. Those changes, found below, would’ve made it so that editing a structure didn’t have to wait on a server response to start the process which Epic Games said would “cut down on ghost shots.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gameplay

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance.



However, Epic Games said those changes aren’t ready to roll out yet despite being in the patch notes. Instead, that part of the update has been reverted until the v7.30 Patch. Replies on Twitter from Fortnite’s technical lead to well-known Fortnite players were followed with a confirmation on the game’s most active subreddit that the editing changes players had seen weren’t actually in effect. Those editing changes resulted in players being unable to shoot once they dropped into a match, so they’ve been postponed.

It was getting stuck when people were editing in the lobby and then getting on the battle bus. Have a more robust version that requires a client patch. — PeteNub (@PeteNub) January 17, 2019

yeah it’s the same as 7.10 now — PeteNub (@PeteNub) January 17, 2019

“Unfortunately, due to an issue that was preventing players from being able to shoot after jumping from the Battle Bus, we’ve had to revert that improved functionality,” Epic Games said on Reddit. “For the time being, editing will now react the same way it did prior to v7.20.”

With v7.20 just recently released, the next set of changes will be the v7.20 Content Update, so that update will have to come first before the v7.30 Update will release to reinstate the editing changes. Even without these changes, the v7.20 update did add several new features and adjusted many existing ones, some of those most notable changes seen here.