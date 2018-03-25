Epic Games Supposedly Working on Fortnite Merch

Epic Games may be looking to capitalize on Fortnite’s success in a more physical form through new merchandise that’s supposedly being created.

According to a report from The Blast, documents have been filed by Epic Games that suggest merch items are currently in the works. These documents have also reportedly been obtained by The Blast as well provided more details on what types of items Epic Games intends to sell.

Fortnite merch such as hats, hoodies, pullovers, comic books, calendars, posters, action figures, and necklaces were all items that were mentioned in the report as ones that Epic Games may be considering. With the Battle Royale mode being by far the more well-known of the two, Epic Games is also reportedly considering popularizing some of the messages and items that are found in the 100-player mode.

The Slurp Juice shield potion that restores players’ shields over the course of 25 seconds was one item that was specifically mentioned. It’s unknown how the item would be promoted through the merch, but we could definitely see Slurp Juice tumblers, thermoses, or perhaps even a drink on its own or a partnering with a popular drink as lucrative possibilities. The Victory Royale message that plays at the end of a match for those players who are skilled enough to be the last one standing is also one message that Epic Games is supposedly looking into profiting from.

Fortnite merch items are few and far between at the moment, so it would make sense for Epic Games to strike while the iron is hot and make the most of the Fortnite craze. The Epic Games store currently only has one item listed under the Fortnite section, a $5 mousepad with the Fortnite logo centered on the black pad. For any other merch needs, players will have to look elsewhere to get their fix. Third-party sites where product creators can create and sell their own shirts, sweatshirts, and other gear with the Fortnite logo are definitely out there, though it goes without saying that this isn’t official merch from Epic Games.

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed yet whether the Fortnite merch plans are accurate, so you’ll have to wait for an official confirmation before planning out your merch purchases. We’ve reached out to Epic Games for comment on the accuracy of The Blast’s report.