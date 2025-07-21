Fortnite Reveals Fantastic Four Collaboration Release Date (and How to Get the Skins Early)

Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters later this week, and Fortnite fans can celebrate with some new content based on the Marvel Studios film. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing are all getting skins in the game, and they’ll be arriving in the Item Shop on July 25th at 8 p.m. ET. However, Epic Games will be offering a chance for players to unlock the designs a little early. On July 23rd, players will be able to participate in the Fantastic Four Cup, and the top points earners will receive all four members of the team for free.

Unlike the Thunderbolts* Cup back in April (which was Duos based), the Fantastic Four Cup will focus on Squads. During a three-hour window, players will be able to participate in up to 10 matches. Players will receive 62 points for a Victory Royale, with points decreasing based on lower placement. Even if Fortnite players can’t hang with the best, there’s still some incentive to participate. Everyone that survives a cumulative 60 minutes in the Cup will receive a spray of the Thing that says “It’s Clobberin’ Time.” Those who make it a whole 120 minutes will get an emoticon of the Human Torch, which looks like it’s based on the art of Jack Kirby.

image courtesy of marvel, epic games

As for the skins themselves, Epic Games has gone to great lengths to capture the essence of each member of the Fantastic Four (as well as their respective actors). The Johnny Storm skin has a built-in “Flame on” emote, which turns him into his Human Torch alt style. Similarly, the Ben Grimm skin will also have an alt style of the Thing. Three of the members of the team will each have their own Pickaxe inspired by their powers: Reed has the Fantastic Fists Pickaxe, Sue has the Psionic Orbs Pickaxe, and Johnny has the Torch’s Flame Pickaxe. All three of these will be universal, so players can use them with other outfits.

So far, reception to the skins has been largely positive. Fortnite players have offered a lot of praise for the designs, particularly to how well the game managed to capture the likenesses of the actors. The skins based on Thunderbolts* received a bit of backlash thanks to the cel-shaded Pen and Ink look. For Fantastic Four: First Steps, Epic Games went with something more faithful to the actual movie, and it really seems to have paid off.

With the Fantastic Four finally arriving in Fortnite, some fans might think that the number of Marvel characters still missing from the game is pretty small. The partnership between Disney and Epic Games has resulted in a pretty significant number of skins, from beloved icons like Spider-Man and Iron Man, to deeper cuts like Gwenpool and Agony. However, there are still plenty more characters and alternate looks that could be added, and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Are you excited for these new skins in Fortnite? Which Marvel characters do you still want to see?