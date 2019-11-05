Fortnite Pro Banned for Cheating

A competitive Fortnite player known as FaZe Jarvis has been permanently banned from playing the game, according to a new video shared by the player. The player used aimbots in some videos he created because he said he thought it’d be entertaining and interesting for his viewers. That might’ve been the case, but using those cheats is also against Epic Games‘ rules in Fortnite, and the fact that the player broadcasted his use of the aimbot made for what seemed to be a cut-and-dry decision on Epic Games’ part.

The video at the top shows FaZe Jarvis announcing his permanent ban from Fortnite as he explains his intentions with the aimbot. He said he was making the video to inform his fans and to tell them what happened so that they don’t make the same mistake he did, though most players are likely aware that cheating through aimbots or other means is clearly against the rules in Fortnite or any other game.

“I’m not sure how many of you know this, but I’ve actually been permanently banned on Fortnite for life,” the player said in his apology video. “Recently, I posted some videos of me using aimbot in Solos and Playground mode and just … all I was think about while I was making those videos was just how entertaining and interesting those videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn’t even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life from Fortnite from those videos.”

The video below which includes footage from the player’s deleted aimbot videos does show that FaZe Jarvis knew he could be banned for using aimbots, though it appears he didn’t anticipate a lifetime ban. Rather, it seems like he thought only the account that used the cheats would be banned. He made it clear that he didn’t want the aimbots on his main account and even said that he would play a game or two normally on the fresh account so the Fortnite police wouldn’t ban the account immediately.

The player got emotional later in the video as he apologized to his viewers and said he wished he could go back in time and change his actions. He also shared a message on Twitter where he said he’d take accountability for his actions and that he wish he could’ve known the severity of the consequences beforehand.

“I’m going to take accountability for my actions and I understand completely why this has happened, I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it,” FaZe Jarvis said on Twitter. “I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end.”