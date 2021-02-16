Fortnite's Next Big Event Is a Film Festival

✖

Fortnite is planning another nontraditional event soon where it’ll again host different films inside of the battle royale game’s Party Royale mode. Instead of hosting a Christopher Nolan film or premiering a trailer for an upcoming movie, however, Epic Games has instead invited players to the “Short Nite” festival where players will get to watch 12 different animated short films. The event starts on February 20th at 2 p.m. ET and will last for around 30 minutes.

Nothing is required on the part of the players to hop into the Short Nite event other than getting in the correct Party Royale playlist, and if you miss the first showtime, you can catch it afterwards while it repeats for the next 24 hours. A preview of some of the animated films that’ll be featured during the event can be seen in the trailer below that was released alongside the announcement.

Lights, Camera, Short Nite! 🎥 Fortnite Presents Short Nite comes to the Big Screen in Party Royale on February 20 at 2 PM ET. Join us and come watch a collection of animated film shorts from around the world. Get all the Party details: https://t.co/1qxNiaYkhT pic.twitter.com/jw8BmQmxqb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

One of the films to be featured in the event is Bench, and for those who aren’t familiar with it, Epic Games shared a preview of via the award-winning director Rich Webber.

“Seeing Bench’s warm global reception since its debut has been a standout achievement this past year,” Webber said. “We’re very excited to share the film inside Fortnite and contribute to the magic of a short film festival in Party Royale.”

The next Fortnite event will be hosted at the Big Screen location in the Party Royale mode similar to how the other theatrical events were handled. To help players who might be new to the experience and aren’t sure how to hop in and where to go once you get there, Epic Games shared a brief how-to for navigating your way to the Big Screen area. If you want to watch Short Nite while playing in the battle royale mode, you’ll be able to do so via the picture-in-picture feature.

Epic Games also said that there’ll be a new emote available for players to use. You can see a hint of it briefly in the trailer where we see someone eating popcorn while watching the films. The emote is the Jumbo Popcorn animation, and it’ll be available in the shop starting on February 19th.