‘Fortnite’ Food Fight LTM Puts a Delicious Spin on the Battle Royale Game

A new update has officially been deployed for Fortnite fans to enjoy and in addition to the awesome mounted turret, the team over at Epic Games decided to make the end-all-be-all of Limited Time Modes with Food Fight.

“1 wall, 2 entrees, the Food Fight has begun,” boasted the studio in their latest blog update. “Build your base, wait for the barrier to drop, and battle it out in this new Limited Time Mode. Claim your preferred team on our social channels. #TeamBurger #TeamPizza”

They added, “The battle of Durrr Burger versus Pizza Pit has begun. Two teams on either side of the map. A huge barrier runs down the middle. Build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the Barrier lowers, destroy the enemy’s mascot to win the match!”

So how does the new mode work exactly? Check out the full patch notes below:

An impassable barrier will be spawned along the center of the map for the first several minutes.

Each team will have an under-construction restaurant near the center of the map. Inside is a giant mascot head representing that team.

If the mascot head is destroyed, that team loses the match.

Teams should use the time that the barrier is up to construct a defensive fortress around their restaurant.

As soon as the barrier lowers… fight to take out the enemy mascot before they destroy yours!

Special red Supply Drops spawn at the start of the match. These hold a handful of weapons, ammo, consumables, traps and a few hundred metal building materials.

Players will respawn after 7 seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a percentage of their ammo upon elimination, as well as 30/30/60 wood/stone/metal materials.

100% extra resources are gained from gathering.

Building resources found on the ground increased from 20 to 50 per instance.

No explosive weapons or items are in this mode.

As with all Limited Time Modes, this latest venture to break up that Battle Royale monotony a little bit will only be available for a limited time! As for the game itself, Fortnite’s latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.