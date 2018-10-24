This Fortnitemares Zombie Dancing Clip Is Hilarious

What happens when you hit one of Fortnitemare’s zombies with a Boogie Bomb in Fortnite? Hilarious things, my friends, hilarious things.

The Halloween event is now live for the popular Battle Royale game and now that Kevin … we mean the cube … has exploded and rained its terror upon the Fortnite map with zombies and cube creatures, players are going to town on these new foes. When one streamer decided to unleash that true Boogie Bomb power, comedic gold was born:

Videos by ComicBook.com

That sad, sad moment when a cartoon zombie has better dance moves than you. A moment of silence …

The Fortnitemares event is now live and offers players a chance to win some sweet limited-time loot for participation in the mode’s challenges. Want to get started on your own path paved with zombies and Boogie Bombs? Here’s what you need to know about the first round of challenges:

Destroy Cube Monsters

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters

Visit a Corrupted Area in different matches

Dance at different Gargoyles

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

The devs added, They added, “Make sure you’re lookin’ good while the darkness descends and pick up the new Deadfire Outfit. This new type of reactive outfit features in-match progression, giving you a way to show off your skills in style. The outfit will progress through 2 styles based on the damage you deal enemies (players and AI) and how long you last in a match. Deadfire also comes with the Shackled Stone Back Bling and you can pick up his matching Dark Shard pickaxe in the store, both of these are reactive cosmetics.”

Complete all the challenges as they go live and unlock a sweet Dark Engine Glider when the event ends! Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.