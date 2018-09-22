‘Fortnite’: Funko Reveals Tons of New Pop Vinyl Figures on the Way

Fortnite is everywhere. We mean everywhere! We got our first look at the upcoming Funko Pop Vinyl line coming soon earlier this year and now the team behind the chibi-size collectibles have shared an even closer look at some of the figures being added.

The most recently revealed in the Fortnite line includes many of the outfits that were a part of an earlier leak. From the Skull Trooper, to the Love Ranger – just click the little arrow on the Instagram embed to scroll through them all:

Fortnite has so many fun and interesting skins in the world of Battle Royale, making the team over at Funko Pop giddy with all of the potential figures they can release.

The CEO of Funko himself, Brian Mariotti, previously confirmed the good news.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortniteproduct collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite‘s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world,” Mariotti said.

The new line of Victory Royale goodness is expected to arrive just in time for this year’s Holiday season. Both major retailers and online stores will carry the new Fortnite collaboration, though word on exclusives has yet to be revealed.

What do you think about the latest game to get the Funko Pop treatment? Which of the epic skins would you like to see in their newly realized chibi format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!

