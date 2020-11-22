Fortnite Shares New Galactus Event Tease

✖

In case you missed it, Fortnite's ongoing Nexus War all comes to a head with a special Galactus event in early December, it was recently announced by Epic Games. But as for what, exactly, will happen at that time... it's anyone's guess. Special events in Fortnite have been major happenings in the past, and it seems like Nexus War is going to go out with a bang as well. And a new tease for the event specifically indicates that Iron Man/Tony Stark will be seriously involved.

"It was only a matter of time. Galactus is closing in on the Island and the fate of all Reality lies in the balance," Epic Games previously said of the upcoming event. "Join the ultimate fight against Galactus in the one-time only Nexus War finale event on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET."

You can check out the new tease featuring Iron Man and Tony Stark below:

We can save the Island if we work together. This is our last chance. 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Tyz3dml6rc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2020

As noted above, the Galactus event is set to take place on December 1st at 4PM ET/1PM PT. Fortnite itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about Fortnite's upcoming Galactus event? Have you been enjoying the Marvel crossover this season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!