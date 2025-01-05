Fortnite Fans Just Discovered a Major Missing Feature (And They Want It Back)

Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with a steady pipeline of new content. Not only does Epic Games regularly add content to Fortnite, but it attempts to maintain freshness and balance by removing content and features over time. Any given week, there’s a lot going on involving Fortnite, which explains why so many hardcore fans of the free-to-play battle royale game didn’t even notice a major feature was removed from the game.

It’s safe to assume the millions of users on the Fortnite Battle Royale Reddit page are some of the most hardcore fans of the game, or at least some of the most engaged Fortnite fans. To this end, if they didn’t even notice a major feature missing then it’s safe to assume the many more casual fans haven’t noticed either.

Back during Chapter 5 Season 1 though, Epic Games removed the burning effect from houses, trees, and other structures. It remains a mystery why it did this, as many fans enjoyed the feature and the tactical layer it brought to the game. That said, a lot of fans missed this and are consequently not happy about the removal.

One of the top posts on the aforementioned Fortnite Reddit page is a page asking to bring back the feature. Suffice to say, many Fortnite fans want Epic Games to bring the feature back. The comments however reveal many fans had no idea it was removed in the first place.

“I didn’t even realize they removed this,” reads one of the top comments. “Wait since when did they remove that? No wonder the Fire Oni mask feels so off,” reads another comment.

A third comment adds: There was a certain pleasure in fire bombing a structure that a player was hiding in and watching the damage pop up. Definitely miss this feature!”

Unlike adding back a gun or an item, adding back a large gameplay mechanic like this is not so straightforward. As a result, it is unlikely Epic Games will add this feature back, and if it does, it will probably be with some changes. This is just speculation though because Epic Games has not said a peep about the feature, why it was removed, or when it will be added back.

